Jan 21 Facebook is tackling the sports arena
with a new platform called Facebook Sports Stadium, which the
social media site said will provide real-time updates on games,
popular posts from fans, statistics and commentary from experts.
The new service appears to be an effort to encroach on
Twitter's territory. The micro-blogging site has long
been a popular destination for so-called "live-tweeting" games.
"With 650 million sports fans, Facebook is the world's
largest stadium," it wrote in a post on Wednesday announcing the
feature.
Facebook, which said it had an average 1.01 billion active
daily users as of September, reports its fourth-quarter earnings
on Jan. 27.
Facebook Sports Stadium currently covers only American
football games and comes ahead of next month's Super Bowl, on
Feb. 7. But it will support other sports, including basketball
and soccer, in the future, Facebook said.
The service can be accessed by searching for an individual
game.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Dan Grebler)