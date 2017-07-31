FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook shares could reach $200 in a year: Barron's
#Technology News
July 31, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 14 hours ago

Facebook shares could reach $200 in a year: Barron's

1 Min Read

People work with their laptops in front of the Facebook logo at the new Facebook Innovation Hub during a preview media tour in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch/Files

REUTERS - Facebook Inc shares could rise 16 percent to $200 within a year, the newspaper Barron's said in its July 31 edition, as the social media company's profits ramp up and it expands its reach in video advertising.

Barron's said Facebook's spending will rise in order to build more potentially lucrative advertising into its video, Instagram and Messenger platforms.

Revenue growth will slow and the company will face anti-trust concerns as well as stiff competition, but its earnings per share are still expected to more than double over the next five years, according to the newspaper.

Facebook shares closed at $172.45 on Friday, up nearly 50 percent this year.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski

