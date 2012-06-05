(Adds analyst comments)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Four out of five Facebook
Inc users have never bought a product or service as a
result of advertising or comments on the social network site, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, the latest sign that much more needs
to be done to turn its 900 million customer base into
advertising dollars.
The online poll also found that 34 percent of Facebook users
surveyed were spending less time on the website than six months
ago, whereas only 20 percent were spending more.
The findings underscore investors' worries about Facebook's
money-making abilities that have pushed the stock down 29
percent since its initial public offering last month, reducing
its market value by $30 billion to roughly $74 billion.
About 44 percent of respondents said the market debut, seen
by investors as troubled, has made them less favorable toward
Facebook, according to the survey. In the May 31-June 4 poll of
1,032 Americans, 21 percent said they had no Facebook account.
Facebook's 900 million users make it among the most popular
online destinations, challenging entrenched Internet players
such as Google Inc and Yahoo Inc. Not everyone
is convinced the company has figured out how to translate that
popularity into a business that can justify its lofty valuation.
Shares of Facebook closed Monday's regular trading session
down 3 percent at $26.90.
While the survey did not ask how other forms of advertising
affected purchasing behavior, a February study by research firm
eMarketer suggested Facebook fared worse than email or
direct-mail marketing in terms of influencing consumers'
decisions.
"It shows that Facebook has work to do in terms of making
its advertising more effective and more relevant to people,"
eMarketer analyst Debra Williamson said.
Those concerns were exacerbated last month when General
Motors Co, the third largest advertiser in the United
States, said it would stop paid advertising on Facebook.
Facebook declined to comment in detail on the survey, but
referred to case studies of companies such as Nutella, which
found that a 15 percent increase in sales was attributable to
Facebook, and restaurant chain Applebee's, whose Facebook ads
delivered a threefold return on investment.
Measuring the effectiveness of advertising can be tricky,
particularly for brand marketing in which the goal is to
influence future purchases rather than generate immediate sales.
The success of an ad campaign must be considered in relation
to the product, said Steve Hasker, president of Global Media
Products and Advertiser Solutions at Nielsen.
"If you are advertising Porsche motor cars and you can get
20 percent of people to make a purchase that's an astonishingly
high conversion rate," said Hasker.
"If you are selling instant noodles, maybe it's not," he
WANING ENGAGEMENT
About two out of five people polled by Reuters and Ipsos
Public Affairs said they used Facebook every day. Nearly half of
the Facebook users polled spent about the same amount of time on
the social network as six months ago.
Keeping users coming back is crucial for all social media
services, said Gartner analyst Ray Valdes.
"Facebook continuously has the challenge of Facebook
fatigue, of the novelty factor wearing off, and therefore they
have to introduce new kinds of interaction," said Valdes, citing
new features such as the "Timeline" interface and the planned $1
billion acquisition of mobile photo-sharing app Instagram.
The survey provides a look at the trends considered vital to
Facebook's future at a time when the company has faced a harsh
reception on Wall Street.
Facebook's $16 billion IPO, one the world's largest, made
the U.S. company founded by Mark Zuckerberg the first to debut
on markets with a capitalization of more than $100 billion.
Its coming out-party, which culminated years of breakneck
growth for the social and business phenomenon, was marred by
trading glitches on the Nasdaq exchange. A decision to call some
financial analysts ahead of the IPO and caution them about
weakness in its business during the second quarter has triggered
several lawsuits against Facebook and its underwriters.
Forty-six percent of survey respondents said the Facebook
IPO had made them less favorable towards investing in the stock
market in general.
While Facebook generated $3.7 billion in revenue last year,
mostly from ads on its website, sales growth is slowing.
Consumers' increasing use of smartphones to access Facebook
has been a drag on the company's revenue. It offers only limited
advertising on the mobile version of its site and analysts say
the company has yet to figure out the ideal way to make money
from mobile users.
Facebook competes for online ads with Google, the world's
No. 1 web search engine, which generated roughly $38 billion in
revenue last year. Google's search ads, which appear alongside
the company's search results, are considered among the most
effective means of marketing.
Facebook is still perfecting the effectiveness of its ads,
said Gartner's Valdes. But he said he was surprised that the
comments posted on the website from Facebook users' friends were
also only responsible for 20 percent of users making a purchase.
"Comments and recommendations from friends on Facebook do
carry a lot of weight, so I'm surprised by the number," he said.
The most frequent Facebook users are aged 18 to 34,
according to the survey, with 60 percent of that group being
daily users. Among people aged 55 years and above, 29 percent
said they were daily users.
Of the 34 percent spending less time on the social network,
their chief reason was that the site was "boring," "not
relevant" or "not useful". Privacy concerns ranked third.
The survey has a "credibility interval" of plus or minus 3.5
percentage points.
(additional reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Edwin Chan and
Paul Tait)