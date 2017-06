The Facebook logo is displayed on a computer screen in Brussels April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Files

Facebook Inc will acquire privately held Tagtile, a customer loyalty mobile application, according to published reports.

Facebook, which is preparing for an initial public offering, said it will acquire substantially all of the assets of the San Francisco startup and Tagtile founders will join the social networking company, Bloomberg News reported.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

