SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 Facebook Inc is in
talks to buy drone maker Titan Aerospace for $60 million,
according to media reports.
The high-flying drones would give Facebook, the world's No.1
Internet social network, the ability to beam wireless Internet
access to consumers in undeveloped parts of the world, according
to the technology blog TechCrunch. TechCrunch first reported the
deal late on Monday, citing an anonymous source.
The effort would help advance Facebook's Internet.org
effort, aimed at connecting billions of people who do not
currently have Internet access in places such as Africa and
Asia.
Facebook declined to comment.
Titan Chief Executive Vern Raburn declined to comment on
whether Facebook was buying the company or a large order of its
planes.
"I can't comment one way or the other," Raburn said in a
telephone interview on Tuesday.
Titan is developing a variety of solar-powered "atmospheric
satellites," according to the company's website, with initial
commercial operations slated for 2015. The drones, which fly at
an altitude of 65,000 feet (20 km) and can remain aloft for up
to five years and have a 165-foot (50-metre) wingspan, slightly
shorter than that of a Boeing 777.
"What we have is an airplane that's solar-powered, so it
doesn't have any fuel and it can climb up to a very high
altitude and just stay there. And at that altitude it can do a
multiplicity of missions ranging from communications, data,
optical, weather sensing," Raburn said.
"Think of it as a Tesla Model S, with wings," he said,
referring to the electric car. Raburn, who was previously the
CEO of Symantec Corp and the president of Microsoft
Corp's consumer products division, said that Titan has
flown a scaled-down prototype of the plane.
Facebook is interested in having Titan build 11,000 of its
Solara 60 model drones for its Internet.org project, according
to the TechCrunch report.
Facebook is not the only Internet company working on bringing
wireless Internet access to developing countries. Last year,
Google Inc announced Project Loon, which aims to use
solar-powered air balloons to beam the Internet to remote
regions.
Providing wireless access could help Facebook ensure that
its online social network is among the basic services used by
people in developing economies as they start to use
Internet-connected mobile phones in coming years.
Facebook, which has 1.2 billion monthly users, has partnered
with numerous wireless providers in recent years to offer free
or discounted access to the social network. But some, such as
Vodafone, have balked at waiving their wireless data
rates for Facebook.