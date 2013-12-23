NEW YORK Dec 23 GoSmart, the prepaid service of
No. 4 U.S. operator T-Mobile US, said on Monday it
would offer its customers free access to Facebook Inc
whether or not they subscribe to its Internet service.
GoSmart said it hopes the offer will help the company
attract customers and encourage some existing customers to spend
more money on its service.
Prepaid services like GoSmart's allow customers to pay for
their service in advance rather than in a recurring monthly
bill. Once a niche market segment, prepaid is becoming more
competitive with bigger rivals such as AT&T Inc looking to
expand there.
Customers who opt
T-Mobile executive Gavin Dillon said while some of these
customers would be content with using Facebook on slower speeds,
it could entice others to upgrade to service plans ranging from
$35 to $45 per month, which include data.