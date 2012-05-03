Sri Lankan shares snap four sessions of falls
COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly firmer on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of falls, on foreign investor buying in select stocks.
May 3 Facebook Inc has added two new underwriters to its $10.6 billion initial public offering, including electronic broker E*Trade Securities, according to the latest IPO prospectus.
The world's largest social network also added Itau BBA USA Securities, the U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, as an underwriter. Facebook now has 33 underwriters for its IPO due later this month.
COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly firmer on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of falls, on foreign investor buying in select stocks.
June 9 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as the shocking result of the British general election seemed to have a limited impact on investor sentiment.