Dec 3 Facebook Inc has replaced its "Hide
All" button with the more succinct "Unfollow," letting users
block all messages and posts from selected friends.
As with the previous button, it gives users the option of
blocking content from certain people without offending them, say
through de-friending. The latter alternative severs ties with
that person on the social network, without notifying them.
"This means you are still friends, but updates from that
person won't appear in your News Feed. The goal of this change
is to help people curate their newsfeed and see more of the
content that they care about," Facebook said in an email.
The world's largest social network is constantly tweaking
its newsfeed - the main page users look at on the network -
often by reducing clutter, especially from advertising, and
bringing to the surface or revealing the posts deemed most
relevant to any particular user.
Facebook began rolling out the "Unfollow" button and a
related change to its users on Monday. It added a "Following"
button next to the usual "Like" button on a page or next to the
"Friends" button on a personal timeline, which will also enable
users to block posts.