By Jennifer Saba
Aug 13 One out of three people in the United
States - more than 128 million - visit Facebook every
day, and about 24 million in the United Kingdom do the same, the
company said on Tuesday, releasing regional data for the first
time as a way of helping advertisers understand how people use
the social network.
It is also part of a larger push to go after dollars
earmarked for TV commercials, the top choice among advertisers
when they launch campaigns.
"We would like to be able to be explicit and say this is the
amount of people you can reach tomorrow, or the amount of people
you can reach when you are launching a movie," said Carolyn
Everson, Facebook vice president of global marketing solutions.
Consider that almost 6 million people tuned in to watch the
mid-season premier of AMC's highly anticipated series "Breaking
Bad" on Sunday.
With more than 1 billion users, there is little doubt about
the popularity of the world's No. 1 social network, but
advertisers often need much more data to make decisions.
Rebecca Lieb, a media and advertising analyst at Altimeter
Group, said one billion is an abstract number. "As impressive
and as big as Facebook is, by breaking it down more regionally
we are getting more of an idea," she said.
Facebook also released on Tuesday the number of active
monthly and daily mobile users in the United States and the U.K.
Television commands the largest share of advertising money
spent in the United States at 39 percent, according to eMarketer
research, which estimated that $66.3 billion in ad dollars would
go towards TV this year. Digital advertising represents about
25 percent of 2013 estimated advertising spend at $42 billion.
SHIFTING HABITS
Still, there is a shift occurring: the average time spent
daily with digital media is expected to surpass TV viewing for
the first time this year, according to eMarketer.
Underscoring the change taking place in people's habits, WPP
founder and Chief Executive Martin Sorrell expects up to
45 percent of the agency's business to go towards digital within
five years, he wrote in post on LinkedIn.
Facebook delivered its strongest ad revenue growth
performance in almost two years in July as it benefited from 18
months of retooling its products, including a mobile version of
its service. Total ad revenue in the second quarter was $1.6
billion and its shares are up almost 50 percent over the past
month.
The company is widely expected to launch a revamped video
advertising service, but Facebook's Everson declined to comment
on this.
"The conversation now is how can you reach this amount of
people and target them," Everson said about how advertisers want
to limit the amount of "waste" spent on trying to reach the
right consumer.
She said that because Facebook's audience is so large, it
has the ability to target consumers.
"Eyeballs are important but they are not the only thing in
advertising," said Clark Fredricksen, a vice president at
eMarketer. "The receptiveness of the TV audience is ultimately
the reason why its such a huge ad medium."
"Sitting and watching the screen is different than clicking
and operating on an agenda," he said.
