Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the social media network had 2 billion monthly users.
The company had some 1.94 billion people using its service monthly as of March 31, an increase of 17 percent from a year earlier. (bit.ly/2sefWFL)
Facebook is looking to grow its massive user base, especially in developing nations where the service currently has smaller penetration rates. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.