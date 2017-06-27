June 27 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the social media network had 2 billion monthly users.

The company had some 1.94 billion people using its service monthly as of March 31, an increase of 17 percent from a year earlier. (bit.ly/2sefWFL)

Facebook is looking to grow its massive user base, especially in developing nations where the service currently has smaller penetration rates. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)