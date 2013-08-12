By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Facebook Inc plans
to buy the maker of a speech recognition and language
translation app, providing technology that could bolster the
social networking company's mobile efforts.
Facebook did not disclose the financial terms of its deal
for Pittsburgh-based Mobile Technologies.
Facebook Management Director Tom Stocky said in a blog post
on Monday, "Voice technology has become an increasingly
important way for people to navigate mobile devices and the
web."
The deal comes a week after Motorola, which is owned by
Facebook rival Google Inc, unveiled its Moto X phone
which has built-in voice recognition capabilities. Apple Inc's
Siri feature, which functions as a personal assistant
for iPhones, also uses voice recognition.
Mobile Technologies, founded in 2001, was the maker of the
free Jibbigo Translator mobile app that automatically translates
speech from more than 20 languages.