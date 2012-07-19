July 19 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg is about to add the biggest retail players to his
list of friends.
Zuckerberg and his senior management team will spend two
days at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Bentonville, Arkansas home
office this week, meeting with executives of the world's largest
retailer and discussing ways to "deepen" their relationship.
The Facebook team will meet with Wal-Mart CEO Mike Duke and
his lieutenants on Friday, in the first such meeting between the
two corporations' senior management teams. Zuckerberg and
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will then speak
to hundreds of Wal-Mart employees on Saturday at the retailer's
monthly meeting.
Representatives at both companies declined to discuss the
specific agenda for Friday's meeting other than noting that the
summit is intended to bolster the relationship between the
world's No. 1 social network and the world's largest retailer.
The meeting comes two months after Facebook's initial public
offering, which was marred by technical glitches on the Nasdaq
exchange as well as by concerns about the company's long-term
money-making prospects.
Facebook, which reports its second-quarter earnings on July
26, makes m ost of its money from advertising sales. Many
investors and analysts believe the company could tap into a new
source of revenue by playing a bigger role in online retail
sales, perhaps taking a cut of transactions generated on its
social network.
In a statement, Facebook said it was looking forward to
working to "deepen" its relationship with Wal-Mart, and noted
that Facebook can learn from the retailer's "experience and
management team about building a strong, durable and valuable
company for the long term."
Wal-Mart's Facebook page has more than 17 million fans and
the company also p ays to ad vertise o n Facebook. Expanding its
reach online is key for Wal-Mart as shoppers increasingly shop
on their computers, tablets and smartphones.
The retail behemoth, which rang up $443.85 billion in total
sales last year, is well behind Amazon.com Inc i n
online sales. A mazon had sales of $48 .08 billion last year.
As shoppers get recommendations from friends on sites such
as Facebook, Wal-Mart and other retailers have been working on
bolstering their presence in social media.
"We appreciate and value the ongoing strategic partnership
we have with Facebook," Wal-Mart said in a statement. "Their
help and support with testing new and innovative products and
technologies to reach our customers has been invaluable."
Efforts to combine shopping with social networking have had
mixed results. Big retailers including J.C. Penney, Gap
and Nordstrom had previously set up stores on
Facebook but shut them after generating few sales. Now a new
generation of e-commerce startups, such as Fab.com, Oodle and
Copious, are tapping into social networks such as Facebook and
Pinterest to sell goods.
Facebook's Sandberg has traveled to Wal-Mart before, but
this will be the first time that Zuckerberg and his entire
management team, including finance chief David Ebersman, will
decamp en masse to northwest Arkansas to meet their counterparts
at Wal-Mart.
In addition to Duke, Wal-Mart executives expected to attend
the Friday meeting include Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon, Walmart
International CEO Doug McMillon, Sam's Club CEO Rosalind Brewer,
and other members of Duke's leadership team.
The companies share a common bond in James Breyer, a partner
at venture capital firm Accel Partners who was one of Facebook's
earliest backers and sits on the boards of both Facebook and
Wal-Mart. Breyer is not expected to be at the meeting.
Interestingly, new Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer was
elected to Wal-Mart's board in early June, while she was still
with Google Inc. Earlier this month, Facebook and Yahoo
settled a patent dispute and announced plans to form a
"strategic alliance" involving advertising and distribution.
Wal-Mart's Saturday morning meeting is led by the CEO, and
the heads of the retail units give updates on the business. The
meeting also usually includes events such as a chance to honor
long-time employees and a visit from a guest.
Celebrities at past Saturday morning meetings include actors
such as Harrison Ford, Emilio Estevez and "Twilight" star Robert
Pattinson; singers including Sheryl Crow and Jewel; Steve Jobs
biographer Walter Isaacson, TV chef Paula Deen and football
player Peyton Manning.
The Saturday morning meetings were a weekly tradition
started by Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, and are now held
monthly. While the 7:30 a.m. start time is typical for Wal-Mart
events, outside guests may balk at such an early start.