(Adds detail)
June 19 Facebook Inc.'s website crashed
briefly on Thursday, temporarily preventing computer and mobile
phone users from reaching the site around the globe.
During the outage, Facebook users ranging from Australia to
South Korea to India and Britain were greeted with a message
saying "Sorry, something went wrong".
The cause of the outage was not immediately known. Its exact
duration could not be confirmed but service was restored in less
than an hour.
It prevented users from posting to the social networking
site "for a brief period of time", a Facebook spokesman said.
"We resolved the issue quickly, and we are now back to 100
percent," he said. "We're sorry for any inconvenience this may
have caused."
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore
and Eric Auchard in London; editing by Dale Hudson and Jason
Neely)