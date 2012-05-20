SAN FRANCISCO May 20 One day after Facebook
chief Mark Zuckerberg saw through the landmark initial public
offering of his company, he chalked up a personal landmark by
marrying his long-time girlfriend, Priscilla Chan, on Saturday.
The couple wed Saturday in the backyard of their modest home
in Palo Alto, California, with fewer than 100 people in
attendance, a spokesperson authorized to speak on behalf of the
couple said.
Guests arrived believing they were attending a graduation
party for Chan, who graduated from medical school at the
University of California, San Francisco, on May 14. Upon
arriving, they learned they were actually attending a wedding,
the spokesperson said.
The guests, limited to the couple's family and close
friends, ate a meal catered by Palo Alto restaurants Palo Alto
Sole and Fuki Sushi. They capped off the meal with sweets the
couple had eaten on their first date: Burdick chocolate mice.
Zuckerberg gave his bride a simple ruby ring he had designed
himself, the spokesman said. He ditched his traditional
sweatshirt "hoodie" for a jacket and tie, while Chan wore a
lace-topped sleeveless dress and a veil over swept-back hair.
Chan and Zuckerberg started planning the event four to five
months ago, the spokesman said.
The couple met as undergraduates at Harvard in 2004. While
Zuckerberg famously dropped out to work on Facebook, Chan, a
pediatrician, stayed to earn her undergraduate degree in 2007.
They both changed their status to "married" on their
Facebook pages.