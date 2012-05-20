SAN FRANCISCO May 20 Details of Facebook chief
Mark Zuckerberg's surprise wedding trickled out on Sunday, but
mysteries remained, not least whether there was a prenuptial
agreement in place that could affect Zuckerberg's large stake in
the company.
Zuckerberg wed his longtime girlfriend, Priscilla Chan, on
Saturday in the backyard of their modest home in Palo Alto,
California, with fewer than 100 people in attendance, a Facebook
Inc spokesperson authorized to speak on behalf of the
couple said.
Another spokesperson declined to comment on whether the
couple had signed a prenuptial agreement.
Guests arrived believing they were attending a graduation
party for Chan, who graduated from medical school at the
University of California, San Francisco, on May 14. Upon
arriving, they learned they were actually attending a wedding,
the spokesperson said.
The guests, limited to the couple's family and close
friends, ate a meal catered by the local restaurants Palo Alto
Sole and Fuki Sushi. They capped that off with sweets the couple
had eaten on their first date: Burdick chocolate mice.
Zuckerberg gave his bride a simple ruby ring he had designed
himself, the spokesman said. He ditched his traditional
sweatshirt "hoodie" for a jacket and tie, while Chan wore a
lace-topped sleeveless dress and a veil over swept-back hair.
Chan and Zuckerberg started planning the event four to five
months ago, the spokesperson said.
The couple met as undergraduates at Harvard University in
2004. While Zuckerberg famously dropped out of college to work
on Facebook, Chan, a pediatrician, stayed to earn her
undergraduate degree in 2007.
They also both changed their status to "married" on their
Facebook pages.
Zuckerberg's sister, Arielle Zuckerberg, posted on her page:
"Balls. Now I'm the only unmarried Zuckerberg...". She is now
listed by Chan as a family member on the site.
OPENING BELL TO WEDDING BELLS
Zuckerberg, whose Facebook shares are worth nearly $20
billion and who retains voting control of the company, marked
the debut of his company's stock at Facebook's Silicon Valley
campus on Friday, symbolically ringing the opening bell for
stock trading.
The IPO did not go as well as the social networking company
had hoped, with shares closing just above the offering price of
$38 a share after trading glitches and a last-minute, 25 percent
increase in the number of shares being sold.
More than 576 million shares changed hands, setting a
trading volume record for U.S. market debuts. Facebook posted
$3.7 billion in revenue in 2011 and $1 billion in profit. The
site boasts 900 million global users.
Facebook's emergence as a cultural phenomenon was depicted
in the fictionalized 2010 film "The Social Network."
Neither Zuckerberg nor Chan commented further about their
marriage on their Facebook pages.
Tim Carvell, lead writer for Comedy Central's "The Daily
Show" with Jon Stewart, reacted to the news, writing on Twitter:
"Congratulations, Mark Zuckerberg! As a gift, I got you the
names of all my friends, a list of my favorite movies and some
photos of me!"