SAN FRANCISCO May 20 Details of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg's surprise wedding trickled out on Sunday, but mysteries remained, not least whether there was a prenuptial agreement in place that could affect Zuckerberg's large stake in the company.

Zuckerberg wed his longtime girlfriend, Priscilla Chan, on Saturday in the backyard of their modest home in Palo Alto, California, with fewer than 100 people in attendance, a Facebook Inc spokesperson authorized to speak on behalf of the couple said.

Another spokesperson declined to comment on whether the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement.

Guests arrived believing they were attending a graduation party for Chan, who graduated from medical school at the University of California, San Francisco, on May 14. Upon arriving, they learned they were actually attending a wedding, the spokesperson said.

The guests, limited to the couple's family and close friends, ate a meal catered by the local restaurants Palo Alto Sole and Fuki Sushi. They capped that off with sweets the couple had eaten on their first date: Burdick chocolate mice.

Zuckerberg gave his bride a simple ruby ring he had designed himself, the spokesman said. He ditched his traditional sweatshirt "hoodie" for a jacket and tie, while Chan wore a lace-topped sleeveless dress and a veil over swept-back hair.

Chan and Zuckerberg started planning the event four to five months ago, the spokesperson said.

The couple met as undergraduates at Harvard University in 2004. While Zuckerberg famously dropped out of college to work on Facebook, Chan, a pediatrician, stayed to earn her undergraduate degree in 2007.

They also both changed their status to "married" on their Facebook pages.

Zuckerberg's sister, Arielle Zuckerberg, posted on her page: "Balls. Now I'm the only unmarried Zuckerberg...". She is now listed by Chan as a family member on the site.

OPENING BELL TO WEDDING BELLS

Zuckerberg, whose Facebook shares are worth nearly $20 billion and who retains voting control of the company, marked the debut of his company's stock at Facebook's Silicon Valley campus on Friday, symbolically ringing the opening bell for stock trading.

The IPO did not go as well as the social networking company had hoped, with shares closing just above the offering price of $38 a share after trading glitches and a last-minute, 25 percent increase in the number of shares being sold.

More than 576 million shares changed hands, setting a trading volume record for U.S. market debuts. Facebook posted $3.7 billion in revenue in 2011 and $1 billion in profit. The site boasts 900 million global users.

Facebook's emergence as a cultural phenomenon was depicted in the fictionalized 2010 film "The Social Network."

Neither Zuckerberg nor Chan commented further about their marriage on their Facebook pages.

Tim Carvell, lead writer for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart, reacted to the news, writing on Twitter: "Congratulations, Mark Zuckerberg! As a gift, I got you the names of all my friends, a list of my favorite movies and some photos of me!"