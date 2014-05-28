May 28 Social network Facebook has asked
European Union antitrust regulators to examine its $19 billion
takeover of mobile messaging service WhatsApp, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Companies, which need approvals for mergers from several
national regulators in Europe, typically prefer to take their
case to the European Commission to avoid the hassle of multiple
reviews.
The deal was cleared in the United States last month by the
Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
The FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a letter to the
two companies on April 10, said WhatsApp must adhere to its
current privacy practices after the merger, including a promise
not to use WhatsApp users' personal data for targeted ads.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment, while a
European Commission spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Arnab Sen; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)