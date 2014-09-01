* EU quizzes rivals, telecoms operators on deal impact
* $19 bln deal is Facebook's biggest ever
* Commission decision expected by Oct. 3
(Recasts, adds Commission questionnaire)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 EU antitrust regulators are
asking Facebook's rivals and telecoms operators whether
the world No. 1 online social network's proposed $19 billion bid
for mobile messaging startup WhatsApp will lead to price hikes
and curb innovation.
The move came after Facebook sought EU approval for the
deal, the largest in its 10-year history, which will give it a
strong foothold in the fast-growing mobile messaging market and
pit it against telecoms companies.
The European Commission said on Monday it will decide by
Oct. 3 whether to clear the deal unconditionally, demand
concessions or extend the preliminary review into a wider probe.
In a questionnaire sent to third parties and seen by
Reuters, the EU regulator asked if the deal would have a
negative, neutral or positive impact on users and customers in
mobile messaging and social networks.
"If negative, please explain why and what kind of negative
impact (for example price increase, deterrence of innovation,
etc)," the document said.
The Commission also asked if mobile messaging services could
substitute traditional voice calls, text messages and emails.
It wanted to know whether Facebook advertisers would be able to
switch to another type of advertising in the event of a price
increase.
Third parties were asked whether users and rivals would face
problems as a result of the deal.
"As a result of the Facebook/WhatsApp transaction, do you
expect users of WhatsApp to face greater difficulties in
switching to another consumer communications service/app?" the
questionnaire asked.
"As a result of the Facebook/WhatsApp transaction, do you
expect that it will be more difficult for WhatsApp's competitors
to expand their user base or to launch a new consumer
communications service/app in the European Economic Area?"
Facebook expects to close the deal this year. U.S.
regulators cleared the takeover in April, telling WhatsApp to
stick to its current privacy practices after the merger,
including not to use users' personal data for targeted ads.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott and David
Evans)