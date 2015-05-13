BRIEF-Apple Inc publishes 2016 Conflict Minerals report
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
WASHINGTON May 13 The White House on Wednesday praised Facebook's new minimum wage and family leave policy, which raises minimum hourly salaries for contractors to $15 per hour.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Tuesday announcement from the social media company is an example of the kind of leadership on such issues now seen with more frequency from the public sector.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards)
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
* Files for non-timely 10-Q Source text :(http://bit.ly/2pNI4x9) Further company coverage: