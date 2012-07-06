* Wide-ranging alliance encompasses ad sales, event
coverage, patent licensing
* All legal claims and counter-claims settled as a result
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Facebook Inc and
Yahoo Inc agreed to forge a broad Internet advertising
and licensing partnership on Friday, laying to rest their
dueling patent lawsuits.
The pact settles accusations of technology patent
infringement that began under the stewardship of ex-Yahoo CEO
Scott Thompson, ousted after a scandal erupted over inaccuracies
in his resume. Sources tell Reuters interim CEO Ross Levinsohn
is now the front runner for the top job.
Facebook's and Yahoo's strategic deal -- which expands an
existing multi-year tie-up that involved mainly allowing
Facebook users to share Yahoo content -- encompasses
cross-licensing of patents and collaboration on advertising
offerings during major media events such as the Olympics or
annual Super Bowl.
"I`m pleased that we were able to resolve this in a positive
manner and look forward to partnering closely with Ross and the
leadership at Yahoo," Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's Chief
Operating Officer and newest board member, said in a statement.
Yahoo, the once iconic Internet company, has struggled to
find its footing in a digital world dominated by the likes of
Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter.
The company's leadership has been in a state of upheaval
since turning down Microsoft's $44 billion takeover offer in
2008, plowing through four chief executives in as many years.
The company would not say when a final decision on a permanent
CEO will be made.
Yahoo's lawsuit had invited some criticism that it was
trying to wring cash out of a company about to go public in
Silicon Valley's largest coming-out party.
It sued Facebook in March, claiming the No. 1 social
networking company infringed 10 patents including several that
cover online advertising technology. In its lawsuit, the company
said Facebook was considered "one of the worst performing sites
for advertising" prior to adopting Yahoo's ideas.
Facebook, which went public in May, filed a countersuit of
its own a month later and called Yahoo short-sighted for its
decision to prioritize "litigation over innovation."
Facebook has been beefing up its patents arsenal. In April,
it announced to deal to pay Microsoft Corp $550 million
for hundreds of patents that originated with AOL.