SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Virtual-reality technology startup Oculus VR denied allegations by videogame publisher ZeniMax Media Inc that it stole trade secrets during development of a gaming headset in a response filed in a federal court on Wednesday.

Last month, ZeniMax Media filed a lawsuit against Oculus in a federal court in Texas, alleging theft of trade secrets during development of a gaming headset by the virtual-reality startup that Facebook Inc has agreed to buy for $2 billion.

"There is not a line of ZeniMax code or any of its technology in these or any other Oculus products," Oculus said in its response. "Only after the Facebook acquisition announcement did ZeniMax suddenly begin asserting supposed ownership rights over Oculus VR's technology."

ZeniMax and its subsidiary, id Software Llc, sued Oculus and co-founder Palmer Luckey for, among other things, hiring away employees like well-known game programmer John Carmack to "surreptitiously gain further unauthorized access" to intellectual property.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Case: 3:14-cv-01849-P. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)