By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 3 Mark Zuckerberg wants to build
an artificially intelligent assistant in 2016 to help run his
home and assist him at work, the Facebook Inc founder and
chief executive said on Sunday.
Zuckerberg, who commits to a new personal challenge every
year, revealed his plan in a Facebook post.
"You can think of it kind of like Jarvis in Iron Man,"
Zuckerberg wrote, referring to an artificially intelligent
butler who appears in the Marvel comic books and movies.
Zuckerberg will start the project by exploring existing
technology, he wrote. He will then begin teaching the technology
to understand his voice so that it will learn to control
everything in his home, such as music, lights and temperature.
His plans also include teaching the assistant to let friends
into his home by looking at their faces when they ring the
doorbell, Zuckerberg wrote. The assistant will visualize data to
support Zuckerberg at work, he wrote.
"This should be a fun intellectual challenge to code this
for myself," Zuckerberg wrote. "I'm looking forward to sharing
what I learn over the course of the year."
Other challenges Zuckerberg has taken on in recent years
have included reading two books every month and learning
Mandarin.
Zuckerberg's Facebook post is available at goo.gl/KLmuXK.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Peter Cooney)