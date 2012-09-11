SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg admitted he was disappointed in his company's share price performance since the world's largest social network went public in May, but said investors did not fully grasp its mobile growth potential.

The 28-year-old co-founder, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, on Tuesday made his first major public appearance since the company's rocky initial public offering in May.

"It's not like this is the first up and down that we've ever had," Zuckerberg told the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco. "Building a mission and building a business go hand in hand."

Facebook became the first U.S. company to debut on stock markets with a value of more than $100 billion. But it has since lost more than half of its capitalization as investors fret about slowing growth.

Shares in the company ended Tuesday up 3.3 percent at $19.43, well off their $38 debut price.