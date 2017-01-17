DALLAS Jan 17 Facebook Inc Chief
Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand in
Dallas federal court on Tuesday and denied an allegation by a
rival company that Facebook's virtual-reality technology of its
Oculus unit was stolen.
Zuckerberg, wearing a suit and tie rather than his typical
T-shirt, was still on the witness stand after more than an hour
of testimony in a civil lawsuit brought by videogame publisher
ZeniMax Media Inc.
ZeniMax sued Oculus in 2014 as Facebook was in the process
of buying the startup for $2 billion over allegations that
Oculus unlawfully gained access to ZeniMax's intellectual
property.
Zuckerberg told the jury: "I'm here because I believe
they're false, and it's important to testify to that."
He added: "Oculus products are based on Oculus technology."
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Writing by David
Ingram; editing by Grant McCool)