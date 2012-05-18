By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO May 18 Mark Zuckerberg may be worth an
estimated $19 billion, thanks to Facebook's initial
public offering. But on eBay, he's worth exactly $375 -
that is, if you choose to purchase a "Mark Zuckerberg Poking
Inventor Action Figure."
Zuck's mini-me stands seven inches tall with light brown,
curly hair and a doll-sized pair of his trademark Adidas
sandals. It's one of only 300 made and the seller is hyping it
as "Just in time for the Facebook IPO."
Even with 900 million Facebook users, not a single bidder
stepped forward with just under eight hours to go in the auction
on Friday. M.I.C. Gadget, the seller, on the item description
said it released only one run of the bobblehead "due to
tremendous pressure from Facebook."
Even before Zuckerberg rang the bell at the Nasdaq on Friday
morning to kick off trading in Facebook's stock, there's been a
parallel trading universe where collectors and speculators have
tried to cash in on the Facebook name. The items available
include a Mark Zuckerberg hoodie on San Francisco's Craigslist,
purportedly worn by the Facebook chieftain himself, for $1,000.
(How one would verify Zuckerberg's connection to the item
outside of DNA tests or sworn, signed statement from Mr.
Facebook is another story.)
Not everyone managed to get in on the buying frenzy for the
Facebook IPO, which priced the shares at $38 a pop. But for
almost the same exact same price - an opening bid of $35 plus
$3.65 shipping - one lucky eBayer could land an original
Facebook prospectus for the sale of 337,415,352 shares, and
covering some 200 pages. The sole bid was holding up on Friday
with five days to go in the auction.
Then there are the fake souvenirs, albeit intentional ones,
you can snag for free. Mad Magazine this week posted a bogus
Facebook stock certificate, with Zuckerberg's smiling mug inside
an oval dollar-bill frame, with this declaration: "Thank you for
funding our ongoing effort to collect and control every single
piece of personal information on the Internet. Every photograph,
every song, every social cause, every event listing, every
opinion, every breathless description of a pulled-pork sandwich.
All ours."
It's sealed with a thumbs-up icon, too: "The SEC likes
this."
Elsewhere in the memorabilia universe, another eBayer sold
all five of his Velcro-and-rubber "Like" patches modeled after
the Facebook thumbs-up, though at a modest $7.95 apiece.
Outside the universe of mass-produced souvenirs on eBay,
little if any high-end collectives have surfaced.
"Now is simply a rotten time to buy Facebook memorabilia,"
says James Halperin, co-chairman of Heritage Auctions in Dallas,
Texas. "The hype is beyond high, yet nothing truly desirable
seems to be on the market." Important paperwork such as signed,
original Facebook incorporation papers, or the settlement
documents between Zuckerberg and the Winklevoss twins, would
draw buyers with big bucks, he notes.
But some see value in many things Facebook. Any piece of
paper connected to the Facebook IPO - much like a
first-day-of-issue postage stamp - shows a physical, tangible
connection to a watershed event in the Information Age, argues
Douglas A. McIntyre of the 24/7 Wall Street website.
"Even if it's a receipt from your Merrill Lynch broker that
you bought 100 shares on the first day of the IPO is a
collectible," McIntyre says. "It's evidence that you were there
on the first day and bought the first day. I know people who
bought Microsoft shares on the first day and are proud of the
fact. The consider the stock certificate more valuable than if
they were collecting rare coins."
At Harvard, Zuckerberg's former college haunt, the IPO did
little to stimulate any souvenir hunters searching for archival
traces of the social media magnate. "People over the last couple
of years have come looking for photos, that's something we've
had a lot of requests for, but nothing special today," says
Julie Zauzmer, managing editor of the Harvard Crimson, class of
2013.
But a cheeky first-year student thought the name appeal
would help her sell some used dorm furnishings. Sarah Coughlon,
an enterprising 18-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, who is
finishing up her first year at Harvard, put up two ads on
Craigslist in May, one for "Mark Zuckerberg's printer -
unopened" for $60 (still available) and one for "Mark
Zuckerberg's college minifridge" for $35 (now sold).
Neither are actually his former possessions. "Nobody
believed they actually belonged to him," she said on break from
her job on dorm clean-up crew. "But they did come from Harvard."