By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 15
Mark Zuckerberg has
agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay no money to a real estate
developer who sued him in a dispute over property near the
Facebook Inc chief executive's home in Silicon Valley,
his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Developer Mircea Voskerician sued Zuckerberg in 2014,
contending the CEO agreed to purchase his rights to a parcel
adjacent to Zuckerberg's Palo Alto, California property.
As part of the deal, Voskerician claimed Zuckerberg agreed
to introduce Voskerician to friends who could promote his real
estate business, but failed to do so.
Zuckerberg fought the lawsuit, arguing in court documents
that Voskerician threatened to build a large mansion on the
parcel and demanded to be paid millions of dollars in exchange
for "privacy consideration."
Patrick Gunn, an attorney for Zuckerberg, said in a
statement on Tuesday that evidence in the case showed
Voskerician relied on doctored evidence to support his claims.
"We are pleased this years-long harassment has come to an
end and that plaintiff will see no financial gain from his
misconduct," Gunn said.
Guyton Jinkerson, an attorney for Voskerician who joined the
case in January, said he and his client had "reviewed the
factual and legal premises" pursued by Voskerician's previous
lawyers.
"Upon careful reflection we determined that this case should
be resolved," he said. "We are pleased that the parties have
been able to bring an end to this litigation."
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)