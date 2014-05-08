(Corrects to make clear state law claims revived only against Facebook, not Zynga)

SAN FRANCISCO May 8 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday dismissed federal wiretap claims against Facebook and Zynga in a civil lawsuit over disclosure of user information to advertisers.

In a separate ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also revived breach of contract claims under state law against Facebook over the information disclosures. (Reporting by Dan Levine, Editing by Franklin Paul)