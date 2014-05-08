CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
(Corrects to make clear state law claims revived only against Facebook, not Zynga)
SAN FRANCISCO May 8 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday dismissed federal wiretap claims against Facebook and Zynga in a civil lawsuit over disclosure of user information to advertisers.
In a separate ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also revived breach of contract claims under state law against Facebook over the information disclosures. (Reporting by Dan Levine, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico