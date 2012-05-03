SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc. executives tackled concern about the company's mobile strategy during a video presentation on Thursday for the social network's IPO road show.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said mobile is a key area of growth for the company. While mobile is a challenge for some companies because of a lack of space for ads, it is not for Facebook, Sandberg said.

Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman said the company will invest heavily in mobile, even if the payoff takes a long time or is uncertain.