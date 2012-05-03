SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc.
executives tackled concern about the company's mobile strategy
during a video presentation on Thursday for the social network's
IPO road show.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said mobile
is a key area of growth for the company. While mobile is a
challenge for some companies because of a lack of space for ads,
it is not for Facebook, Sandberg said.
Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman said the
company will invest heavily in mobile, even if the payoff takes
a long time or is uncertain.