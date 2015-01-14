Jan 14 Facephi Biometria SA :

* Estimated FY 2014 revenue 36,000 euros versus 561,000 euros included in the Market Admission Document (Documento Informativo de Incorporacion al Mercado, DIIM)

* Estimated FY 2014 negative EBITDA 838,000 euros versus negative EBITDA 323,000 euros included in DIIM

* Says part of FY 2014 business plan to be completed in Q1 due to delay in completing final details of agreement with Association of Banks of Peru

* Says the contract with Peruvian banks providing $600,000 annually to improve FY 2015 revenue guidance and to maintain FY 2014-2015 revenue guidance included in DIIM