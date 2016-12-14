LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the Screen Actors Guild awards for film and television, which will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 29.
Following is a list of key nominations.
FILM
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
"Captain Fantastic"
"Fences"
"Hidden Figures"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
BEST ACTRESS
Amy Adams, "Arrival"
Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"
Dev Patel, "Lion"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)