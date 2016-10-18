Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
Factbox on the two-test series between England and Bangladesh starting at Chittagong on Thursday:
ENGLAND
Captain: Alastair Cook
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Squad: Cook, Moeen Ali, Zafar Ansari, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Steven Finn, Haseeb Hameed, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
BANGLADESH
Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim
Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
Squad: Rahim (wicketkeeper), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam.
HEAD TO HEAD
Total: 8
England won: 8
LAST FIVE MEETINGS:
2010 - England won by innings & 80 runs, Manchester
2010 - England won by eight wickets, Lord's
2010 - England won by nine wickets, Dhaka
2010 - England won by 181 runs, Chittagong
2005 - England won by innings & 27 runs, Chester-le-Street
FIXTURES (all start 0400 GMT):
1st test - Oct. 20-24, Chittagong
2nd test - Oct 28-Nov. 1, Dhaka
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.