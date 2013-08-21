The following are the Federal Reserve's staff forecasts as contained in the minutes of recent Federal Open Market Committee meetings:

JULY 30-31 FOMC: Minutes released on August 21:

"The data received since the forecast was prepared forthe previous FOMC meeting suggested that real GDPgrowth was weaker, on net, in the first half of the yearthan had been anticipated.3 Nevertheless, the staff stillexpected that real GDP would accelerate in the secondhalf of the year. Part of this projected increase in therate of real GDP growth reflected the staff's expectationthat the drag on economic growth from fiscal policywould be smaller in the second half as the pace ofreductions in federal government purchases slowed andas the restraint on growth in consumer spendingstemming from the higher taxes put in place at the beginningof the year diminished. For the year as awhole, the staff anticipated that the rate of growth ofreal GDP would only slightly exceed that of potentialoutput. The staff's projection for real GDP growthover the medium term was essentially unrevised, ashigher equity prices were seen as offsetting the restrictiveeffects of the increase in longer-term interest rates.The staff continued to forecast that the rate of realGDP growth would strengthen in 2014 and 2015, supportedby a further easing in the effects of fiscal policyrestraint on economic growth, increases in consumerand business confidence, additional improvements incredit availability, and accommodative monetary policy.The expansion in economic activity was anticipated tolead to a slow reduction in the slack in labor and productmarkets over the projection period, and the unemploymentrate was expected to decline gradually.

"The staff's forecast for inflation was little changed fromthe projection prepared for the previous FOMC meeting.The staff continued to judge that much of the recentsoftness in consumer price inflation would betransitory and that inflation would pick up somewhat inthe second half of this year. With longer-run inflationexpectations assumed to remain stable, changes incommodity and import prices expected to be modest,and significant resource slack persisting over the forecastperiod, inflation was forecast to be subduedthrough 2015.

"The staff continued to see numerous risks around theforecast. Among the downside risks for economic activitywere the uncertain effects and future course offiscal policy, the possibility of adverse developments inforeign economies, and concerns about the ability ofthe U.S. economy to weather potential future adverseshocks. The most salient risk for the inflation outlookwas that the recent softness in inflation would notabate as anticipated.

"3 The staff's forecast for the July FOMC meeting was prepared before the BEA released its estimate for real GDP inthe second quarter and the revisions for earlier periods."

JUNE 18-19 FOMC: Minutes released on July 10:

"In the economic forecast prepared by the staff for theJune FOMC meeting, the projection for near-termgrowth of real gross domestic product (GDP) was littlechanged from the one prepared for the previous meeting.However, the staff's medium-term projection forreal GDP was revised up somewhat. The staff raisedits projected paths for equity and home prices, whichpushed up expected consumer spending over the mediumterm, and boosted its outlook for domestic oilproduction, which reduced oil imports in the forecast.These positive factors were partly offset in the staff'smedium-term GDP projection by higher projectedpaths for both longer-term interest rates and the foreignexchange value of the dollar. Nevertheless, withfiscal policy expected to restrain economic growth thisyear, the staff still anticipated that the pace of expansionin real GDP would only moderately exceed thegrowth rate of potential output. The staff also continuedto forecast that real GDP would accelerate graduallyin 2014 and 2015, supported by accommodativemonetary policy, an eventual easing in the effects offiscal policy restraint on economic growth, increases inconsumer and business sentiment, and further improvementsin credit availability and financial conditions.The expansion in economic activity was anticipatedto slowly reduce the slack in labor and productmarkets over the projection period, and the unemploymentrate was expected to decline gradually. Inaddition, although the staff did not change its view ofthe longer-run level of the natural rate of unemployment,it judged that the natural rate was on a morepronounced downward trajectory back toward itslonger-run level than previously assumed; as a result,the staff's projection for the unemployment rate overthe next two years was revised down a little, relative toits previous forecast.

"The staff's forecast for inflation in the near term wasalso revised down a little from the projection preparedfor the previous FOMC meeting, reflecting in partsome of the recent softer-than-expected readings onconsumer prices. Nonetheless, the staff expected thatmuch of the recent softness in inflation would be transitory,and thus did not materially change its medium-termprojection. The staff projected that inflationwould pick up in the second half of this year, but giventhe assumption of stable longer-run inflation expectationsand only modest changes in commodity and importprices as well as forecasts of gradually diminishingresource slack over the projection period, inflation wasprojected to still be relatively subdued through 2015.

"The staff viewed the uncertainty around the forecastfor economic activity as normal relative to the experienceof the past 20 years. However, the risks were stillviewed as skewed to the downside, in part because ofconcerns about the situation in Europe and the abilityof the U.S. economy to weather potential adverseshocks. Although the staff saw the outlook for inflationas uncertain, the risks were viewed as balanced andnot unusually high."

APRIL 30-MAY 1 FOMC: Minutes released on May 22:

"In the economic forecast prepared by the staff for theApril 30-May 1 FOMC meeting, the projection for realGDP growth was little revised from that prepared forthe March meeting. With fiscal policy expected to betighter this year than last year, the staff still anticipatedthat the pace of expansion in real GDP would onlysomewhat exceed the growth rate of potential output in2013. The staff also continued to project that realGDP would accelerate gradually in 2014 and 2015,supported by an eventual easing in the effects of fiscalpolicy restraint on economic growth, increases in consumerand business sentiment, further improvements incredit availability and financial conditions, and accommodativemonetary policy. The expansion in economicactivity was anticipated to slowly reduce the slack inlabor and product markets over the projection period,and the unemployment rate was expected to declinegradually.

"The staff's forecast for inflation was also little revisedfrom the projection prepared for the March FOMCmeeting. With longer-run inflation expectations assumedto remain stable, energy prices expected to continueto trend down, and significant resource slack persistingover the forecast period, the staff continued toproject that inflation would remain subdued through2015.

"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its forecast foreconomic activity as similar to the average level overthe past 20 years. However, the risks to this outlookwere viewed as skewed to the downside, reflecting inpart concerns about the situation in Europe. Althoughthe staff saw the outlook for inflation as uncertain, therisks were viewed as balanced and not unusually high."

MARCH 19-20 FOMC: Minutes released on April 10:

"In the economic forecast prepared by the staff for theMarch FOMC meeting, real GDP growth was reviseddown somewhat in the near term, largely reflecting thefederal spending sequestration that went into effect onMarch 1 and the resulting drag from reduced govern-ment purchases. The staff's medium-term forecast forreal GDP growth was little changed, on balance, as theeffects of somewhat more fiscal policy restraint and ahigher assumed path for the foreign exchange value ofthe dollar were essentially offset by a brighter outlookfor domestic energy production and a higher projectionfor household wealth, which reflected upward revisionsto the projected paths for both equity prices and homeprices. On balance, with fiscal policy expected to betighter in 2013 than in 2012, the staff expected thatincreases in real GDP this year would only modestlyexceed the growth rate of potential output. Fiscal poli-cy restraint on economic growth was assumed to easeover time, and real GDP was projected to accelerategradually in 2014 and 2015, supported by increases inconsumer and business sentiment, further improve-ments in credit availability and financial conditions, andaccommodative monetary policy. The expansion ineconomic activity was anticipated to slowly reduce theslack in labor and product markets over the projectionperiod, and progress in reducing the unemploymentrate was expected to be gradual.

"The staff's forecast for inflation was little changed fromthe projection prepared for the January FOMC meet-ing. With crude oil prices anticipated to trend downslowly from their current levels, long-run inflation ex-pectations assumed to remain stable, and significantresource slack persisting over the forecast period, thestaff continued to project that inflation would be sub-dued through 2015.

"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its forecast for economic activity as similar to the average level over the past 20 years. However, the risks were viewed asskewed to the downside, reflecting in part the concernsabout the situation in Europe and the possibility of amore severe tightening in U.S. fiscal policy than cur-rently anticipated. The staff saw the uncertainty aroundits projection for inflation as about average, and itviewed the risks to the inflation outlook as roughly bal-anced."