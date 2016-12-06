Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
LONDON Factbox on Denmark's Thomas Bjorn who was named on Tuesday as Europe's captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup against the United States.
Born: Silkeborg, Denmark on Feb. 18, 1971 (45 years old)
*He is the most successful Danish golfer on the European Tour, with 15 tournament victories and is the first Scandinavian to be handed the captaincy.
*Bjorn was the first Dane to represent Europe against the United States when he made his debut under Seve Ballesteros in 1997 at Valderrama, Spain.
*He is only the fourth skipper from continental Europe after German Bernhard Langer and Spaniards Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.
*He has served as vice-captain on four occasions, in 2004, 2010, 2012 and 2016, winning every year but the last. He won the event three times as a player.
*Bjorn was appointed by a five-man panel comprising the three most recent captains, Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley and Olazabal, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and Sweden's British Open champion Henrik Stenson.
* The 2018 edition of the biennial team event will be played at Le Golf National in Paris from Sept. 28-30.
(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.