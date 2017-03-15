Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 26, the first of 20 races. Race times are 1200 GMT unless stated.
-
MARCH 26 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0500 GMT start (1600 local). 2016 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. 2016 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes. Melbourne has hosted the Australian GP since 1996.
-
APRIL 9 - CHINA
Shanghai International Circuit. 56 laps of 5.451km. Total distance 305.256km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. winner: Rosberg. 0600 GMT start (1400 local). Built on a vast scale in the shape of the Chinese character "shang", the circuit has hosted a race since 2004.
-
APRIL 16 - BAHRAIN
Sakhir circuit. 57 laps of 5.412km. Total distance 308.484km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Rosberg. 1500 GMT start(1800 local). Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. The race has a day-to-night format under floodlights.
-
APRIL 30 - RUSSIA
Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.848km, distance 309.944km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. The race made its debut in 2014, with the circuit looping around the park built for the Winter Olympics.
-
MAY 14 - SPAIN
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. Total distance 307.230km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull. Familiar to teams from pre-season testing. On the calendar since 1991.
-
MAY 28 - MONACO
Monte Carlo street circuit. 78 laps of 3.337km. Total distance 260.286km. 2016 pole: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull. Winner: Hamilton. The slowest and shortest race but also the most glamorous. Steeped in history, every driver wants to win what is also a home race for many of them.
-
JUNE 11 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. Total distance 305.270km. 1800 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. An F1 favourite since 1978, the circuit is named after late Ferrari great and father of Jacques and is on the Ile Notre Dame in the St Lawrence River.
-
JUNE 25 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit. 51 laps of 6.003km. Total distance 306.153km. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. New last year, the historic centre and long seaside promenade provide the backdrop.
-
JULY 9 - AUSTRIA
Spielberg. 71 laps of 4.326km laps. Total distance 307.146km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. A small town in the southern Styria region, not far from Graz. The race returned in 2015 for the first time since 2003 at a circuit owned by Red Bull.
-
JULY 16 - BRITAIN
Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. Total distance: 306.332km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. A former World War Two airfield, the first world championship grand prix was held here in 1950.
-
JULY 30 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. Total distance 306.670km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Hamilton. The first race here in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain' dividing Europe. Tight, twisty and slow. Brazilian Felipe Massa suffered a near-fatal head injury here in 2009.
-
AUGUST 27 - BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. Total distance: 308.176km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest circuits. Often wet, always thrilling. A favourite circuit for drivers and fans. Ayrton Senna won here five times, Michael Schumacher six.
-
SEPTEMBER 3 - ITALY
Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. Total distance 307.029km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Rosberg. "La Pista Magica" is a temple of Italian motorsport and Ferrari. One of the oldest tracks, dating back to the 1920s, and still the fastest circuit in F1.
-
SEPTEMBER 17 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. Total distance 308.965km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. On the calendar since 2008, now the Monaco of the Far East. The only race entirely at night.
-
OCTOBER 1 - MALAYSIA
Sepang circuit. 56 laps of 5.543km. Total distance: 310.408km. 0700 GMT start (1500 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Ricciardo. Hot and steamy, with tropical downpours likely, next to Kuala Lumpur's international airport. Long straights and tight corners.
-
OCTOBER 8 - JAPAN
Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. Total distance 307.771km. Race start 0500 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Rosberg. winner: Rosberg. A classic fast figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside. Attracts some of the most passionate fans anywhere in F1.
-
OCTOBER 22 - UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. 56 laps of 5.513km. Total distance 308.728km. Race start 1900 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns. Hamilton won the title here in 2015.
-
OCTOBER 29 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. 71 laps of 4.304km. Total distance 305.584km. Race start 1900 GMT (1300 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Returned to the calendar in 2015. Named after racing brothers Ricardo and Pedro.
-
NOVEMBER 12 - BRAZIL
Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. Total distance 305.939km. Race start 1600 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton Winner: Hamilton. Atmospheric anti-clockwise circuit that hosted its first GP in 1973. Home of the late Ayrton Senna.
-
NOVEMBER 26 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554km. Total distance 305.470km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). Day-to-night race under floodlights. Made its debut in 2009. Anti-clockwise.
