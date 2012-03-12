A boy eats a hard boiled egg as he looks out from a train's window while heading towards Yangon at the Danyingone Station March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Myanmar will hold parliamentary by-elections on April 1 that are seen as a crucial test of the civilian government's commitment to reforms and could lead to a further easing of Western sanctions imposed on the previous military regime.

The polls for 48 seats will be contested by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party, which boycotted the general election in November 2010 that led to a civilian government being formed in March 2011.

Here are some key facts about Myanmar, a resource-rich former British colony that has spent most of its post-independence history under authoritarian military dictatorships.

COUNTRY NAME: It was changed in 2010 to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, with a new flag and national anthem. Previously it was the Union of Myanmar, having been changed from the Union of Burma in 1989 in a move the junta said was to appease minority non-Burman ethnic groups.

POLITICS: After almost five decades of military rule under various juntas, Myanmar adopted a new political system in early 2011 built on democratic principles but still reserving a powerful role for the military. The government is made up mostly of retired or serving generals and 25 percent of the seats in parliament are reserved for the armed forces.

The head of state is President Thein Sein, a former junta general, who was chosen in February 2011 by parliamentarians. He hand-picked his cabinet.

Parliament has been derided as a rubber-stamp assembly although its members are becoming more dynamic and vocal. The legislature is dominated by the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), many of whose lawmakers are retired soldiers and proxies of the former junta. Opposition and ethnic minority representation in parliament is minimal.

POPULATION: Estimated at about 60 million. The biggest ethnic group is Burman (about 68 percent), followed by Shan (9 percent) and Karen (7 percent). The population is mostly Theravada Buddhist (89 percent), the rest being Christian, Muslim, Hindu and animist.

AREA: At approximately 678,000 sq km (261,800 sq miles), it is the second-largest country in Southeast Asia. Less than 2 percent of land is under permanent crops and pasture. About 15 percent is arable. Forests make up nearly 50 percent.

BORDERS: Myanmar has borders with Bangladesh, China, India, Laos and Thailand. It has coastline on the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

CAPITAL: Naypyitaw. In 2005, the military regime moved the capital 390 km (244 miles) north from Yangon (formerly known as Rangoon) to remote, purpose-built Naypyitaw, a sparsely populated and grandiose administrative centre. Yangon remains the economic hub, with a population of more than 6 million.

ARMED FORCES: Active forces estimated at 375,500 in 2006, making the military one of Asia's largest after China and India. The military relies mostly on Russian and Chinese technology and consumes a large chunk of the national budget.

ECONOMY: There are no accurate figures for the size of Myanmar's economy, but analysts agree it is woefully undeveloped after years of mismanagment and international sanctions.

The International Monetary Fund estimated in January that real GDP growth would be 5.5 percent in fiscal 2011/12 (April-May) driven by commodity exports, credit growth and foreign investment.

Myanmar is rich in natural resources, including petroleum, natural gas, timber, tin, zinc, copper and precious stones like rubies, sapphires and jade. The economy relies on the export of gas, agricultural products such as rice, marine and forest products and textiles. Myanmar's biggest trade partners are Thailand, China and India.

Its currency, the kyat, has an official exchange rate of about 6.4 to the U.S. dollar, but most transactions are done at the unofficial rate, which is closer to 800. The IMF is advising on currency reform and Myanmar's central bank will begin a managed float of the kyat in the fiscal year from April 2012, according to documents obtained by Reuters on March 7.

(Compiled by Martin Petty; Editing by Alan Raybould)