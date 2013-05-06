Factbox on LeBron James, who was named on Sunday as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2012-13 National Basketball Association regular season.
* Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 28)
* Height: six feet eight inches, 250 lbs (113 kilograms)
* Drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003
* Named NBA rookie of the year in 2004
* Nine-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013). Twice named MVP in All-Star game (2006, 2008)
* NBA scoring champion in 2008, making him the first Cavalier to lead the league in scoring
* Won Olympic gold medal with United States at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games
* Won his first NBA Championship with Miami in 2012 after previously losing in the final with Cleveland (2007) and Miami (2011)
* Was named MVP of the NBA finals in 2012
* Four-time winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)
* James is one of just five players to have won the MVP award at least four times. The others are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six times), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Wilt Chamberlain (four).
(Compiled by Julian Linden, Editing by Gene Cherry)