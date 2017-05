(L to R) Chile's Arturo Vidal, Argentina's Javier Mascherano, Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and Chile's Angelo Henriquez head for ball during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

SANTIAGO Chile beat Argentina on penalties to win the Copa America for the first time on Saturday.

Argentina were looking to equal Uruguay's record of 15 titles in the tournament first played in 1916.

Winners since 1993 when it was first played as a 12-nation tournament with two invited teams from outside South America:

Year Hosts Champions Runners-up

1993 Ecuador Argentina Mexico

1995 Uruguay Uruguay Brazil

1997 Bolivia Brazil Bolivia

1999 Paraguay Brazil Uruguay

2001 Colombia Colombia Mexico

2004 Peru Brazil Argentina

2007 Venezuela Brazil Argentina

2011 Argentina Uruguay Paraguay

2015 Chile Chile Argentina

Number of titles per country since 1916:

15 Uruguay

14 Argentina

8 Brazil

2 Paraguay, Peru

1 Colombia, Bolivia, Chile

(Compiled by Rex Gowar)