Feb 3 South Sudan is locked in talks with
its neigbour Sudan about the future of their oil industries
after the South became independent in July, putting an end to
decades of civil war that ended with a peace deal in 2005.
Last month, South Sudan shut down its roughly 350,000
barrels per day of oil production in protest after Khartoum
started to seize some southern crude to compensate for what it
said were unpaid fees.
The row centres on the sharing of oil revenues, and
particularly the rate landlocked South Sudan will pay its
neighbour Sudan to pipe its oil north through the country to the
Red Sea terminal at Port Sudan.
The two countries had combined production of around 500,000
barrels per day before separation, with three quarters of that
total currently coming from the South. Sudan's output of less
than 120,000 bpd serves only domestic consumption.
Oil investors worried about tight physical markets ahead of
the EU's oil embargo on Iran are taking a keen interest on oil
production in East Africa. Below are some facts about the two
countries' oil industry and infrastructure.
INDUSTRY: CRUDES, FIELDS, REFINERIES
* Industry analysts expect that, given both countries'
dependence on oil revenues, the shut-in will prove unsustainable
for more than six months.
* The region produces two main crudes: Dar Blend, a heavy
sweet crude with high acidity produced in South Sudan; and Nile
Blend, a relatively light, low sulphur waxy crude oil, according
to Energy Intelligence's Crude Oil Handbook.
* According to the EIA, the majority of the country's
reserves are located in the Muglad and Melut basins.
* The Melut Basin includes the Fal, Adar Yale and Palogue
oil fields, pumping Dar blend. The Thar Jath and Mala fields
pump Nile blend.
* According to estimates from Alan Troner, president of Asia
Pacific Energy Consulting (APEC), Sudan will this year produce
around 50,000 barrels per day of Nile Blend and South Sudan
another 40,000 bpd. In South Sudan, Dar production will run in
at around 110,000 bpd.
* The production shut-in will likely affect Dar Blend
production the most, Troner said, while Fula crude will remain
strictly a domestic crude in Sudan.
* Refineries in Sudan include Khartoum, Port Sudan and
El-Obeid.
PRODUCTION AND RESERVES
* According to BP's 2011 energy statistical review, Sudan
had proved reserves of 6.7 billion barrels at the end of 2010,
with a daily production of 486,000 barrels per day.
* The U.S. Energy Information Agency puts crude production
in the first half of 2011 slightly lower at an average of
460,000 bpd.
* Oil supply from Sudan and South Sudan is expected to
decline by 40,000 bpd in 2012 to average 380,000 bpd, on the
back of the political situation, the Organisation of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) warned in its January
monthly report.
BUYERS
* Exports from the region are typically shipped to Asia,
mainly China, as well as Malaysia, Japan, India and Indonesia.
* China's oil imports from Sudan grew by 3 percent in 2011,
but average monthly volumes dropped to 998,000 tonnes from
August on compared with 1.14 million tonnes per months in the
first seven months of the year.
* "Asian buyers scrambling to find alternatives to Iranian
oil are now faced with the prosptect of sourcing alternatives to
Sudan's crude oil," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
* China and Japan are particular vulnerable to this
shutdown, they added. "China is the largest buyer of Sudanese
oil, which supplies 5 percent of the country's import needs.
Japan's demand for the Sudanese medium-sweet crude that is
burned for power generation purposes has increased since last
year due to ongoing nuclear power outages".
* China is also the biggest investor in oilfields in South
Sudan, through state-owned Chinese oil giants China National
Petroleum Corp and Sinopec.
Sources: Reuters/www.statista.com/OPEC/Energy
Intelligence/BP Statistical Review/APEC/EIA/Deutsche Bank
(Reporting by Zaida Espana, Ikuko Kurahone and David Cutler
from London Editorial Reference Unit and Luke Pachymuthu and
Florence Tan in Singapore)