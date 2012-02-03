Feb 3 South Sudan is locked in talks with its neigbour Sudan about the future of their oil industries after the South became independent in July, putting an end to decades of civil war that ended with a peace deal in 2005.

Last month, South Sudan shut down its roughly 350,000 barrels per day of oil production in protest after Khartoum started to seize some southern crude to compensate for what it said were unpaid fees.

The row centres on the sharing of oil revenues, and particularly the rate landlocked South Sudan will pay its neighbour Sudan to pipe its oil north through the country to the Red Sea terminal at Port Sudan.

The two countries had combined production of around 500,000 barrels per day before separation, with three quarters of that total currently coming from the South. Sudan's output of less than 120,000 bpd serves only domestic consumption.

Oil investors worried about tight physical markets ahead of the EU's oil embargo on Iran are taking a keen interest on oil production in East Africa. Below are some facts about the two countries' oil industry and infrastructure.

INDUSTRY: CRUDES, FIELDS, REFINERIES

* Industry analysts expect that, given both countries' dependence on oil revenues, the shut-in will prove unsustainable for more than six months.

* The region produces two main crudes: Dar Blend, a heavy sweet crude with high acidity produced in South Sudan; and Nile Blend, a relatively light, low sulphur waxy crude oil, according to Energy Intelligence's Crude Oil Handbook.

* According to the EIA, the majority of the country's reserves are located in the Muglad and Melut basins.

* The Melut Basin includes the Fal, Adar Yale and Palogue oil fields, pumping Dar blend. The Thar Jath and Mala fields pump Nile blend.

* According to estimates from Alan Troner, president of Asia Pacific Energy Consulting (APEC), Sudan will this year produce around 50,000 barrels per day of Nile Blend and South Sudan another 40,000 bpd. In South Sudan, Dar production will run in at around 110,000 bpd.

* The production shut-in will likely affect Dar Blend production the most, Troner said, while Fula crude will remain strictly a domestic crude in Sudan.

* Refineries in Sudan include Khartoum, Port Sudan and El-Obeid.

PRODUCTION AND RESERVES

* According to BP's 2011 energy statistical review, Sudan had proved reserves of 6.7 billion barrels at the end of 2010, with a daily production of 486,000 barrels per day.

* The U.S. Energy Information Agency puts crude production in the first half of 2011 slightly lower at an average of 460,000 bpd.

* Oil supply from Sudan and South Sudan is expected to decline by 40,000 bpd in 2012 to average 380,000 bpd, on the back of the political situation, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) warned in its January monthly report.

BUYERS

* Exports from the region are typically shipped to Asia, mainly China, as well as Malaysia, Japan, India and Indonesia.

* China's oil imports from Sudan grew by 3 percent in 2011, but average monthly volumes dropped to 998,000 tonnes from August on compared with 1.14 million tonnes per months in the first seven months of the year.

* "Asian buyers scrambling to find alternatives to Iranian oil are now faced with the prosptect of sourcing alternatives to Sudan's crude oil," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

* China and Japan are particular vulnerable to this shutdown, they added. "China is the largest buyer of Sudanese oil, which supplies 5 percent of the country's import needs. Japan's demand for the Sudanese medium-sweet crude that is burned for power generation purposes has increased since last year due to ongoing nuclear power outages".

* China is also the biggest investor in oilfields in South Sudan, through state-owned Chinese oil giants China National Petroleum Corp and Sinopec.

Sources: Reuters/www.statista.com/OPEC/Energy Intelligence/BP Statistical Review/APEC/EIA/Deutsche Bank (Reporting by Zaida Espana, Ikuko Kurahone and David Cutler from London Editorial Reference Unit and Luke Pachymuthu and Florence Tan in Singapore)