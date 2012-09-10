Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Factbox on American Serena Williams, who won her 15th grand slam singles title at the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 6-2 2-6 7-5 win over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

* Born in Michigan on September 26, 1981. (Age 30)

* Turned professional in September 1995.

15 GRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES

* Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008; 2012

* Williams is sixth on the list of female grand slam title winners.

* Is one of only five women, after Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all four grand slam titles at same time. The non-calendar year achievement in 2002-03 was dubbed the 'Serena Slam'. She beat her older sister Venus in each of the four finals.

* She also owns 13 women's grand slam doubles titles with Venus and has won four Olympic gold medals: Singles (2012), doubles (2000, 2008, 2012).

* At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 and placed on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behaviour in her semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters.

* She missed the U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical complications after cutting her foot on glass while celebrating her win at Wimbledon.

* In 2011, she underwent surgery after a life-threatening blood clot was detected on her her lung. She made the U.S. Open final but lost to Australia's Sam Stosur.

* After a slow start to 2012, the 30-year-old has finished with a flurry, winning Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open.

* She became the oldest woman to win U.S. Open since Margaret Court won her last title in 1973, aged 31.