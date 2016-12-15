U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump convenes a gathering of leaders of some of the largest technology companies at his New York headquarters on Wednesday as he continues to hold meetings before taking office on January 20.

The session has been billed as an introductory meeting that will not result in any job or investment announcements, sources said.

Below is a list of summit attendees and other meetings, according to Trump's transition team.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT

* Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos

* Oracle Corp CEO Safra Catz

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook

* Palantir Technologies Inc CEO Alex Karp

* Intel Corp CEO Brian Krzanich

* Tesla Motors Inc and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

* Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella

* CEO Larry Page and Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt of Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company

* Cisco Systems Inc CEO Chuck Robbins

* International Business Machines Corp CEO Ginni Rometty

* Facebook Inc COO Sheryl Sandberg

* Trump will hold an additional meeting with Musk and Cook after the summit, team members said.

OTHER MEETINGS

* Ezekiel Emanuel, oncologist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, to discuss healthcare policy

* Wilbur Ross, Trump's commerce secretary-designate

* Andy Beal, member of Trump's economic advisory council and founder of Dallas-based Beal Bank

* Paula White, senior pastor at New Destiny Christian Center in Florida

JOHN BOOZMAN AND CHRIS COONS

* The two U.S. senators are co-chairs of the 2017 National Prayer Breakfast and announced a meeting in a statement on Tuesday; Trump aides did not mention the meeting in a call with reporters on Wednesday.

* Boozman is a Republican from Arkansas, Coons a Democrat from Delaware

