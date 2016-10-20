LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's first prosecution for rape as an act of genocide is the subject of a new film scheduled for release in the United States on Friday.

"The Uncondemned" tells the story of the landmark prosecution of small-town Rwandan mayor Jean-Paul Akayesu for his role in the country's 1994 genocide.

Director Michele Mitchell hopes the documentary will increase pressure on world leaders to prosecute Islamic State and Boko Haram militants committing atrocities on girls and women in Iraq and Nigeria.

Here are some facts about sexual violence in conflict.

Sources: United Nations, Women for Women

