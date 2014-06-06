US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong-based hedge fund Factorial Capital Management said insider trading allegations against the firm by India's market regulator are "without merit" and the hedge fund will fully c-operate in the investigation.
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday accused Factorial of insider trading, saying it suspected the hedge fund had shorted L&T Finance Holdings Ltd before the announcement of a share sale in mid-March.
"Factorial believes that the allegations outlined in an interim order from the Indian regulator (SEBI) are without merit," the hedge fund firm said in a statement to Reuters.
"The regulator has given 21 days to Factorial to respond. Factorial will continue to fully co-operate, and is confident that a complete investigation will fully absolve it," it added. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487