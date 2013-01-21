The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ITALIAN POLITICS
Prime Minister Mario Monti launched his campaign for a
second term on Sunday with a speech calling for deep-rooted
reforms to kick start economic growth, four weeks ahead of a
parliamentary election.
Italy may need additional austerity measures early this year
to meet its public finance goals unless its European partners
accept a deficit overshoot, Treasury Undersecretary Gianfranco
Polillo said on Friday.
ITALIAN BANKS
The International Monetary Fund will conduct stress tests on
Italy's banks in the spring as part of a broader assessment of
the country's financial stability, an IMF spokeswoman said on
Friday.
On Monday a team of IMF officials will visit the
headquarters of Italy's biggest banks in Milan as the Fund
starts its Financial Sector Assessment Program in the country.
Bank of Italy is doubtful about the possibility to create a
bad bank for Italian lenders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
* UNICREDIT
SocGen raises target price to 4.5 euros from 3.6 euros;
rating "hold"
* INTESA SANPAOLO
SocGen raises target price to 1.25 euros from 1 euro; rating
"sell"
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
SocGen raises target price to 0.18 euros from 0.12 euros;
rating "sell"
* BANCO POPOLARE
SocGen raises price target to 1.6 euros from 1.15 euros;
rating "hold"
* UBI
SocGen raises target price to 4.1 euros from 2.9 euros;
rating "hold"
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM IT MEDIA
Italian private equity fund Clessidra is still bidding for
the country's third-largest commercial broadcaster, Telecom
Italia Media, after its partner Equinox pulled out, a source
close to the matter said on Sunday.
MEDIASET
The recent rally posted by shares in Mediaset is supported
by investor expectations of "progress in the future" for Italy's
largest commercial broadcaster, the owner of Mediaset and former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday in a TV
interview. Berlusconi added he is not involved any more in the
company's management.
ENI
The Italian energy group could ask for an arbitration
against Norway's Statoil on gas pricing, Corriere della Sera
reported on Sunday.
* Credit Suisse raises target price to 22 euros from 20.7
euros
* FIAT
In an interview with the Financial Times, Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne reiterated Fiat and Chrysler "need to be one
car company at some point in time".
"The desire to bring the two companies together, plus the
lack of ideal listing conditions for the stock position, make
the hold thing hard, but we will comply," the CEO said.
Marchionne also said Europe's car surplus is "seeding the
air for one hell of a hurricane" unless something is done.
MERIDIANA
An review that is being conducted by the company may reveal
the need to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting to discuss
a capital hike, the carrier said in a statement on Saturday.
PIRELLI, CAMFIN
Marco Tronchetti Provera, who controls the tyremaker Pirelli
through a complex ownership structure that includes the holding
Camfin, is exploring the possibility that Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund could launch a takeover bid on Camfin, La Repubblica
reported on Saturday.
According to the newspaper, the Italian businessman is also
holding talks with Chinese tyremaker Hangzhou Zhongce to discuss
the sale of a stake in Pirelli to the Asian company.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The media company is sounding out Italian and foreign banks
to organise a capital increase which could be worth 400 million
euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. The cash call may
take place after Italian general election scheduled on Feb.
24-25.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian lender will likely not repay early the 36
billion euros it got from the European Central Bank through the
Long Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO), Il Sole 24Ore reported
on Saturday.
IREN
The company Director and Vice President Luigi Giuseppe
Villani resigned on Saturday from all his positions in the Iren
Group with immediate effect, the regional utility said.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian aerospace and defence group confirmed 2012
targets including a positive free cash flow after ratings agency
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating to junk on Friday.
S&P cut Finmeccanica's long-term corporate credit rating to
BB-plus from BBB-minus with a stable outlook, as the state-owned
conglomerate missed its target for 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) of asset disposals by the end of 2012.
GENERALI
Brazilian-Swiss bank Safra and a Chinese bank are among the
three bidders for Generali Swiss private bank, BSI, in a deal
worth 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion) that could help the
Italian insurer shore up capital levels, two people familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
ITALY-SWITZERLAND TAX DEAL
Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said on Friday that
he expects to reach a tax deal with Italy soon and that he hopes
that Feb. 24-25 parliamentary elections will not interrupt
talks.
