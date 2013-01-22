The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*ITALIAN BANKS, IMF

An International Monetary Fund team will meet on Tuesday representatives of the Italian banking association ABI as part of its assessment on the health of the Italian financial sector.

*FINMECCANICA

The defense group has asked South Korean companies Doosan and Samsung to speed up their offers for its AnsaldoEnergia unit, La Repubblica said on Tuesday.

*GENERALI

Brazil's Banca Safra is among the players that have presented a non-binding offer for Generali's Swiss unit BSI, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

*PIRELLI

The tyre maker is working on a possible joint-venture for the trucks sector with an industrial partner from an emerging country, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

*UNIPOL

After the insurer's recent share rally, UniCredit and Mediobanca could sell a combined stake of more than 5 percent in Unipol which they hold following a capital increase without making a loss, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

*ATLANTIA, GEMINA

Atlantia's bid for Gemina, which controls Rome airports, could be an all-share deal with no cash component, MF said, citing advisors working on the deal. It said an all-paper deal could be flanked with some kind of hybrid instrument such as warrants or convertible bonds.

*BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The lender is close to an agreement with Francesco Corallo, under which Corallo would pay back 25 million euros of an allegedly irregular loan granted to his gaming company Atlantis-BPlus. The bank would in turn withdraw a legal complaint against Corallo, according to il Corriere della Sera.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The fall in the spread between Italian 10-year bonds and their German equivalent has helped the capital position of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the lender's chairman said on Monday.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank priced its 1.25 billion euro 2016 bond on Monday.

COMMODITIES TRADING

A total of 16 contracts at prices ranging from 299 euros to 303.5 euros were traded on Italy's durum wheat futures market on the index's first day of business, data showed on Monday.

