June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that FactSet, a leading provider of financial information and analytics, has integrated Fitch's credit ratings data across its suite of solutions. This will give investment professionals further insights into the direction of credit risk and allow them to conduct ratings exposure analysis of their portfolios.

FactSet subscribers will have access to Fitch Ratings' complete global coverage, including Sovereigns, Public Finance, Corporate Finance, Financial Institutions and Structured Finance. The credit ratings will appear on FactSet's Workstation.

"Credit market developments play an important role in the investment and risk management process for our clients. The addition of Fitch's long-term fundamental credit rating data will provide them with a further level of transparency which can be overlaid on top of other data inputs and short-term market indicators they are using," said Robert Robie, Head of Fixed Income Speciality Sales, at FactSet.

"Our partnership with FactSet is a natural fit. Their industry standing and global reach will enable us to further extend market access to our credit market data," said Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions' Global Head of Strategic Partnerships.