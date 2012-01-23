LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Fondo de Amortizacion del
Deficit Electrico (FADE), the government-guaranteed Spanish
electricity deficit amortisation fund, is gauging investor
demand for a four-year euro bond, syndicate officials close to
the deal said.
The bond will mark the A1/A/AA- rated issuer's first
publicly sold deal since September when it raised EUR1.5bn via a
two-year 4.4% bond maturing in September 2013.
Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Santander -- the bookrunners on the new deal -- are taking
indications of interest from investors at around 70bp over the
Spanish April 2016 government bond.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex
Chambers)