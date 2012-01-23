LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (FADE), the government-guaranteed Spanish electricity deficit amortisation fund, is gauging investor demand for a four-year euro bond, syndicate officials close to the deal said.

The bond will mark the A1/A/AA- rated issuer's first publicly sold deal since September when it raised EUR1.5bn via a two-year 4.4% bond maturing in September 2013.

Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Santander -- the bookrunners on the new deal -- are taking indications of interest from investors at around 70bp over the Spanish April 2016 government bond. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)