* Spanish agency issues bond at tightest spread to government guarantor

* International investors buy 35% of new FADE bonds

* Spain rally sends 10-year yields to verge of key resistance level (Adds pricing details, final orders, distribution)

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE), rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, issued a new bond at the tightest spread it has ever paid over the Spanish government, as investors snaffled up peripheral paper on Tuesday.

The government-guaranteed entity priced the new EUR1.8bn 2.875% three-year, maturing in September 2016, at 28bp over an interpolated Spanish government curve, inside initial thoughts of 30bp area.

Final orders rose to more than EUR2.6bn, with 35% of bonds allocated to foreign investors versus 30% in FADE's last public outing in March.

The clamour for FADE paper reflected a strong bid for Spanish paper on Tuesday, where 10-year sovereign yields flirted with the key 4.25% resistance level not breached since October 2010.

Spain also sold three-month bills at the lowest yield on record at an auction on Tuesday as investors snapped up peripheral paper in expectation of an ECB rate cut to counteract eurozone recession.

Yields on Ireland, Italy and Spain's 10-year bonds also reached fresh lows on Tuesday.

HANDSOME PREMIUM

FADE'S deal offered investors a handsome new issue premium, despite the tight spread, said one bank managing the deal.

FADE's other bonds were trading on a mid-basis at around 25bp above the Spanish curve, implying that the new bond offers a 3bp concession.

Barclays, BBVA, Caixa and Santander led the new deal, which sources said was capped by the government at EUR1.8bn.

Final distribution favoured domestic investors, which were allocated 65% of the bonds, while those from France took 7%, Portugal 7%, Germany and Austria 5%, the UK 5%, Switzerland 2% and Italy 2%. Other jurisdictions accounted for the remaining 7%.

By investor type, banks bought 55%, alongside asset managers (32%), insurance and pension funds (8%) and high net worth accounts (5%).

FADE's last public issue was a EUR1.5bn five-year, which priced at Bonos plus 43bp back in mid-March via BBVA, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. Before that, it issued a four-year in January at Bonos plus 53bp and a three-year last November at Bonos plus 70bp.

FADE was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to supply power are greater than the state-regulated tariffs charged to the end user.

FADE is committed to alleviating EUR20bn from the balance sheets of these companies by taking these tariff deficit receivables and funding them in the capital markets with the strength of an explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker and Philip Wright)