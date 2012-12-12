Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Dec 12 FAGE International S.A. and FAGE USA Dairy Industry Inc. on Wednesday added $250 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: FAGE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9.618 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 853 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 2 YRS
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.