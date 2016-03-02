BRUSSELS, March 2 Belgian pharmaceutical
supplies group Fagron said on Wednesday it had
completed negotiations with investors for a private capital
increase and subsequent rights issue for a total of 220 million
euros ($238.9 million) to shore up its finances.
The group said it would raise 131 million euros through a
private placement with six investors and would raise the
remainder through a public rights issue.
Shares of the group, which tumbled 80 percent last year due
to problems securing reimbursements by insurers in the United
States, rose about 15 percent in early Wednesday trading
following the news.
"We believe this deal is sufficiently large to rescue the
company," analysts at ABN Amro wrote in a note to clients.
Fagron, founded in 1990, makes ingredients for pharmacies
and hospitals to make medicines. It said in December it aimed to
raise funds to improve its financial position after talks to be
taken over by another company failed.
($1 = 0.9209 euros)
