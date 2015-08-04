(Adds stock reaction, CEO comment)

BRUSSELS Aug 4 Belgium's Fagron, which makes custom medicines for pharmacies and hospitals, saw a slowdown in organic revenue growth in the first half of 2015, as sales of raw materials to pharmacists in the United States fell.

The group said its revenues rose by 8.5 percent from a year earlier, adjusted for acquisitions, in the first half of 2015 to 243.8 million euros ($266.77 million). In the first quarter, the group posted revenue growth of 16.8 percent.

Fagron said the slowdown was because it had stopped the sale of lower margin products and sales of raw materials to pharmacists were hit because some products were no longer reimbursed by U.S. insurers.

"These factors contribute to us having a decent quarter, but not as good as in Q1," Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren told Reuters.

Fagron's shares fell as much as 11 percent in early Tuesday trading, making them the worst performer on the Brussels stock exchange.

The group repeated its guidance for revenues of at least 500 million euros in 2015, up from 447 million euros in 2014, and a REBITDA margin of 26 percent.

Van Jeveren said he still expected strong growth over the medium term for the group's unit making bespoke medicines for hospitals, as hospital pharmacies would increasingly have to outsource production because of more stringent regulations.

Fagron said its core profit (REBITDA) margin increased to 26.9 percent in the first half, compared with 26.6 percent in the same period last year.

"Fagron's turnover came in below estimates but the profitability margin is solid," analysts at KBC wrote in a note to clients. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)