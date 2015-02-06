* Sees turnover up by some 12 pct in 2015

* Sees 2015 margin of 26 pct vs 26.5 pct in 2014

* Dividend 1 euros per share, up from 0.72 euros (Adds CEO comments)

BRUSSELS, Feb 6 Belgian medical compounding group Fagron forecast on forecast its turnover would grow at a slower pace in 2015 after acquisitions boosted earnings in 2014 and said profit margins would be slightly lower.

Fagron recently changed its name from Arseus to focus fully on medical compounding after selling units which supplied equipment for other medical professionals such as disposable syringes or dentist chairs.

The group, which provides ingredients for pharmacists in Europe, the United States and Brazil to make bespoke medicines, said it expected a turnover of at least 500 million euros ($572.75 million) in 2015, implying growth of some 12 percent.

In 2014, revenues grew 30 percent to 447.1 million euros, broadly in line with expectations of 445 million in a Reuters poll.

"Excluding acquisitions, our revenue growth was 11.5 percent in 2014, so we believe the guidance is still very strong," said Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren.

Fagron said its profit margin in 2015 would be 26 percent, slightly below the 26.5 percent in 2014.

The company also said it would pay out a dividend of 1 euro per share, up from 0.72 euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) ($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop)